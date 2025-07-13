The Padres recalled Campusano from Triple-A El Paso, and he will bat seventh as the designated hitter Sunday against the Phillies.

Campusano was sent to El Paso in mid-June but is back with the big club for the final game of the first half. The 26-year-old has appeared in nine games with San Diego this season and has gone 0-for-18 with six walks and nine strikeouts. Campusano may be in line for a short stay in the majors, since the corresponding transaction for his promotion was Gavin Sheets being placed on the paternity list. Sheets should be ready to rejoin the Padres when they open their second-half schedule next Friday in Washington.