Campusano was sent to minor-league camp Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Campusano got into two Cactus League games, going 1-for-4 with a single. He will likely begin the season in Double-A ball after tearing up the California League last season with a .325 batting average and 15 home runs en route to co-MVP honors.

