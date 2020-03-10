Padres' Luis Campusano: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Campusano was sent to minor-league camp Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Campusano got into two Cactus League games, going 1-for-4 with a single. He will likely begin the season in Double-A ball after tearing up the California League last season with a .325 batting average and 15 home runs en route to co-MVP honors.
More News
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Set to appear in major-league camp•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Removed from Arizona Fall League•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Stumbling in Arizona Fall League•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Slated for Arizona Fall League•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Named California League co-MVP•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Raking in High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Verlander Injury: Out of the Big Four?
Justin Verlander was part of the Big Four at starting pitcher, but his lat injury changes that....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...