Campusano (thumb) has been scratched from Friday's lineup against the Brewers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Campusano was initially slated to start behind home plate and bat eighth, but manager Mike Shildt said the catcher was scratched due to "soreness and bruising" in his left thumb, and it's unclear whether a stint on the IL is needed. Kyle Higashioka will instead start at catcher and bat ninth against Brewers right-hander Colin Rea.