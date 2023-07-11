Campusano (thumb) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday and went 3-for-6 with a double and two runs in his first two games with the affiliate.

Campusano, who is working his way back from left thumb surgery, appeared in three games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League earlier this month before shifting his rehab assignment to Triple-A. He'll likely remain with El Paso for at least a few more games to get his timing back at the plate following a two-month-plus-long layoff from action, but once activated, Campusano could get a look with the Padres as the top understudy to Gary Sanchez. The Padres' current No. 2 catcher, Austin Nola, owns a .143/.260/.190 slash line (37 wRC+) over 150 plate appearances this season and still has two minor-league options remaining.