Garcia (4-3) took the loss in relief against Colorado on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two batters in one inning.

Garcia entered the contest with the score tied 2-2 in the eighth inning. The right-hander sandwiched a pair of strikeouts around two singles before giving up a two-run double that provided the final margin in the contest. Garcia entered the contest having notched eight straight scoreless outings, and he has been reliable overall this season with a 3.09 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 24:6 K:BB and 10 holds across 24 appearances.