Garcia earned a hold Thursday against Miami, pitching a scoreless inning during which he allowed one hit.
Starter Nick Martinez allowed only one run in seven frames, but the Padres held a narrow 2-1 lead when Garcia took over in the eighth. The right-hander allowed a two-out single to Jazz Chisholm and then saw Chisholm swipe second base, but Garcia retired Jose Aguilar to end the threat and notch a hold. The reliever has allowed five runs over 8.2 innings this season, but only two of the runs have been earned. More promisingly, he has surrendered only five hits and posted a 6:0 K:BB.