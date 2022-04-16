The Padres reinstated Garcia (oblique) from the injured list Friday, and he allowed one hit and no runs over two-thirds of an inning in the team's loss to Atlanta.

Garcia opened the season on the IL due to the oblique issue, but he was able to return to the big club after two minor-league rehab outings. The 35-year-old relieved MacKenzie Gore with one out in the sixth inning of Friday's contest and needed just six pitches to get out of the frame, though he gave up a single to Marcell Ozuna. Garcia notched 11 holds with the Cardinals last season before signing with San Diego in December.