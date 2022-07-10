Garcia (4-5) was tagged with the loss against San Francisco on Saturday as the result of allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over one inning. He struck out one batter.

San Francisco starter Carlos Rodon and Padres starter Yu Darvish engaged in a pitchers' duel for seven innings Saturday, with both hurlers allowing only one run. Garcia came on to replace Darvish in the eighth and couldn't extend the excellent pitching, walking Joc Pederson with one out before serving up a two-run homer to Wilmer Flores. Garcia was consequently handed his fifth loss of the campaign. He's given up at least one run in three of his past five outings and has walked three batters over 5.1 frames during that stretch.