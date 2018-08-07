Padres' Luis Patino: Carries no-hitter into fifth inning
Patino allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out eight over 5.1 innings Monday in Low-A Fort Wayne's 5-4 loss to Lansing.
Patino had a no-hitter going through four innings and endured some minor bumps thereafter before exiting the rain-shortened outing. All things considered, it was yet another impressive outing for the 18-year-old, who matched his career high in strikeouts while whittling his ERA and WHIP down to 2.43 and 1.06, respectively. Patino is somewhat overlooked in a farm system that's rich in pitching, but he should gain more attention in dynasty formats as some of the more advanced talent in the Padres organization graduates to the big leagues.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart