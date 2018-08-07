Padres' Luis Patino: Carries no-hitter into fifth inning

Patino allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out eight over 5.1 innings Monday in Low-A Fort Wayne's 5-4 loss to Lansing.

Patino had a no-hitter going through four innings and endured some minor bumps thereafter before exiting the rain-shortened outing. All things considered, it was yet another impressive outing for the 18-year-old, who matched his career high in strikeouts while whittling his ERA and WHIP down to 2.43 and 1.06, respectively. Patino is somewhat overlooked in a farm system that's rich in pitching, but he should gain more attention in dynasty formats as some of the more advanced talent in the Padres organization graduates to the big leagues.