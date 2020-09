Patino (1-0) earned the win Friday against the Giants in Game 2 of the doubleheader. He pitched a scoreless inning, walking one and fanning two.

Patino has given up one or fewer runs in eight of his last nine appearances out of the bullpen, posting a 3.29 ERA with a 1.68 WHIP in 13.2 innings during that span. He has pitched just three times this month, though, so he might not play a role for the Padres during their upcoming postseason run.