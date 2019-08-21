Patino left Tuesday's start after developing a blister, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 19-year-old breezed through three innings before the early departure, throwing 28 of 35 pitches for strikes and giving up two hits and no walks while striking out three batters. Patino was making his second Double-A start after appearing in 20 games (19 starts) with High-A Lake Elsinore.

