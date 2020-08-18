The Padres are expected to deploy Patino enter Tuesday's game against the Rangers as a piggyback option behind starter Adrian Morejon, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

As a 21-year-old with limited big-league experience, Morejon likely won't be asked to work more than 4-to-5 innings in what will be his 2020 debut. As a result, a piggyback arrangement between Morejon and another prized young arm in Patino may make some sense as the Padres look to keep both pitchers' workloads in check while simultaneously amplifying their performances. Patino was tagged for five runs over his first two relief appearances, but he was sharper his last time out against a tough Dodgers lineup on Aug. 13, striking out two over two scoreless frames.