Patino is a candidate to start against the Dodgers on Monday or Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres have an open spot in their rotation with Joey Lucchesi moved to the team's alternate training site Thursday, so they will choose from a number of options to fill the role. Cal Quantrill appears to be the leading candidate for the job, but Patino is in the running, according to Padres manager Jayce Tingler. Patino pitched two innings against the Dodgers in his MLB debut Wednesday, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out two.