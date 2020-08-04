Patino is joining the Padres ahead of Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. He will be used out of the bullpen initially.

One of the game's top pitching prospects, Patino won't turn 21 until October but he has reportedly been lights out at the alternate training site. The Padres already have a dynamic back of the bullpen with Kirby Yates, Drew Pomeranz and Emilio Pagan, but Patino will be capable of logging more than one inning in his appearances, as he is a starter by trade. If he has initial success, it's possible he could be a rotation option later in the season. Even if he sticks in the bullpen, Patino could vulture some wins while providing plenty of strikeouts.