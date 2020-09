Patino was recalled from the alternate training site and will start Saturday against the Mariners, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The 20-year-old has worked out of the bullpen this season but will make a spot start Saturday in place of Mike Clevinger (biceps). Patino has appeared in nine games and has a 5.52 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 16:11 K:BB over 14.2 innings and is unlikely to have the workload of a traditional starter.