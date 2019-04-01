Patino will open the 2019 season with High-A Lake Elsinore, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

One of several impressive young arms in the Padres' farm system, Patino will make the jump to the California League along with another ballyhooed pitching prospect in MacKenzie Gore. Patino was exceptional over 17 starts in the Midwest League with Low-A Fort Wayne a season ago, posting a 2.16 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 98:24 K:BB while yielding only one home run in 83.1 innings.

