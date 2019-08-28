Patino (finger) was placed on the minor-league 7-day injured list Tuesday.

The move is retroactive to Aug. 25. Patino exited following the third inning in his last start after developing a blister on his right finger. Though an update on his condition has not been made available, the trip to the injured list suggests that the Padres are taking no chances with their prized pitching prospect. The 19-year-old has compiled a 6-8 record along with a 2.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 123:38 K:BB in 94.2 innings across two minor-league levels this season.

