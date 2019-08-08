Patino has earned a promotion to Double-A Amarillo, Tyler Maun of MiLB.com reports.

Patino, currently ranked as the Padres' number four prospect, posted a 6-8 record along with a 2.69 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 113:34 K:BB over 87 innings with High-A Lake Elsinore this season. At 19 years of age, he'll become the youngest pitcher to throw in Double-A this season.

