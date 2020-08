Patino tossed two innings in relief against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out two.

Patino retired reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger to begin his major-league career; however, the following two batters singled and Joc Pederson followed with a three-run home run to extend the Dodgers' lead. Patino bounced back by retiring the final five batters he faced, but the damage was enough to spoil the prospect's debut.