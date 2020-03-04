Padres' Luis Patino: Scuffles in spring debut
Patino gave up three runs on three hits and a walk in Wednesday's Cactus League game against Kansas City. He struck out two.
Patino -- one of the Padres' top pitching prospects -- threw 26 pitches in the outing, walking two of the first three batters he faced and falling victim to some less-than-stellar defense. The 20-year-old will open the campaign in the minor leagues but could see some time at the big-league level this season.
