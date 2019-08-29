Patino (finger) won't pitch for Double-A Amarillo in the playoffs or in the Arizona Fall League, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Patino landed on the injured list earlier this week after exiting his previous start with a blister, and the Padres will opt to end his season a bit early. The 19-year-old threw 94.2 innings this season (up from 83.1 innings last year), so it's not a major surprise to see him shut down after the blister cropped up. Patino posted a 2.69 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 113:34 K:BB over 87 innings for High-A Lake Elsinore to earn a late-season promotion to Amarillo, where he'll likely begin the 2020 campaign.