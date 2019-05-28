Padres' Luis Patino: Strong outing in High-A
Patino threw 5.1 scoreless innings for High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, giving up four hits, striking out seven and walking two.
It was the first scoreless start of the season for Patino, who has his California League ERA down to 3.05 through 41.1 innings. The 19-year-old right-hander is one of the highest rated pitching prospects in San Diego's stacked farm system, and so far it looks like he's translating the skills he displayed in his standout campaign for Low-A Fort Wayne last season, when he had a 2.16 ERA and 98 strikeouts over 83.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...