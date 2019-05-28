Patino threw 5.1 scoreless innings for High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, giving up four hits, striking out seven and walking two.

It was the first scoreless start of the season for Patino, who has his California League ERA down to 3.05 through 41.1 innings. The 19-year-old right-hander is one of the highest rated pitching prospects in San Diego's stacked farm system, and so far it looks like he's translating the skills he displayed in his standout campaign for Low-A Fort Wayne last season, when he had a 2.16 ERA and 98 strikeouts over 83.1 innings.