Patino allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 1.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Saturday.

Patino, who had mostly worked out of the bullpen in 2020, was forced into a spot start when Mike Clevinger (biceps) was scratched. Patino threw 28 of his 50 pitches for strikes, but he wasn't very effecient. The 20-year-old now has a 5.51 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 16.1 innings across 10 appearances.