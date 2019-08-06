Patino was named the California League's player of the week Monday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Patino earned the award after carrying a perfect game into the sixth inning in his most recent start July 31, ultimately covering a career-high 8.1 shutout frames while allowing three hits and no walks and striking out nine. The 19-year-old has now turned in back-to-back shutout starts, lowering his season-long ERA to 2.63 in the process. The right-hander could be in the mix for a late-season promotion to Double-A Amarillo, which remains firmly in the hunt for a spot in the Texas League playoffs.