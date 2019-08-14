Patino made his first start for Double-A Amarillo on Tuesday, pitching 4.1 innings and giving up four runs (one earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out seven.

Though his final line suggests a bit of a struggle, Patino was nonetheless impressive in his first Texas League start, throwing 71 of 102 pitches for strikes and touching 97 mph on his fastball. The four walks were partly a result of a noticeably tight strike zone, while three of runs charged to Patino came across the plate after he departed in the fifth inning. At only 19 years old, Patino has posted a 2.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, .198 BAA and 120:38 K:BB in 91.2 minor-league innings this season. He is currently the 11th-ranked pitching prospect in baseball.