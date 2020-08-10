Patino worked 1.2 innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Diamondbacks, giving up two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out three.

Patino was viewed as a potential candidate to replace the struggling Joey Lucchesi in the Padres' rotation this week, but his usage out of the bullpen Sunday officially took him out of the mix. Should another rotation spot open up at any point, the young right-hander may not be the next man up for a starting assignment after two rough showings out of the bullpen to begin his big-league career. He was previously tagged for three runs on three hits over two innings in his MLB debut Aug. 5 versus the Dodgers