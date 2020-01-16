Padres' Luis Patino: Will appear in major-league camp
Patino (finger) was invited to the Padres' major-league spring training Thursday.
Patino was shut down at the end of last season with a blister on his finger, but he should be ready to go for spring training, when he'll get the chance to work with the major-league coaching staff. The right-hander appeared briefly at the Double-A level last season after an effective showing at the High-A level. Given his lack of experience against higher-end competition, he's unlikely to open the season in the majors, but he could make his major-league debut sometime in 2020 if he can continue to develop.
