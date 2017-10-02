Perdomo allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk across seven innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Giants. He struck out four.

Perdomo was staked to an early lead, but he struggled in allowing three runs on three hits, a walk and a wild pitch in the fourth inning, erasing his opportunity to pick up the win. The 24-year-old struggled a bit over his final two outings of the season, but he was quite solid for much of the second half and showed signs of developing into a respectable major league pitcher. He finishes the year with a 4.67 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP across a career-best 166.2 innings. Perdomo is under team control for the next four years and will look to continue his development in the 2018 campaign.