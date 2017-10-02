Padres' Luis Perdomo: Allows four runs in no-decision Sunday
Perdomo allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk across seven innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Giants. He struck out four.
Perdomo was staked to an early lead, but he struggled in allowing three runs on three hits, a walk and a wild pitch in the fourth inning, erasing his opportunity to pick up the win. The 24-year-old struggled a bit over his final two outings of the season, but he was quite solid for much of the second half and showed signs of developing into a respectable major league pitcher. He finishes the year with a 4.67 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP across a career-best 166.2 innings. Perdomo is under team control for the next four years and will look to continue his development in the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Defeated by Rockies•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Holds D-backs to two runs in win•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Serves up three homers in loss•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Holds Cards to two runs in loss•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Fires quality start Tuesday•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Limits Cardinals to two runs in no-decision•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...