Perdomo (4-5) allowed four runs, one of which was earned, on eight hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings, in a no-decision against the Giants on Saturday.

Perdomo had a 4-1 lead going into the fourth inning, but an error turned an easy inning into a three-run rally by the Giants that kept him from earning his fifth victory of the season. He's held opponents to three or fewer earned runs in five of his last seven starts, and although he owns a 4.71 ERA, he's been showing signs of improvement, and he's become a player that fantasy owners should take a close look at. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Mets.