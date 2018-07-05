Perdomo tossed 5.2 innings in a no decision against the Athletics on Wednesday. He allowed a pair of runs on four hits and four walks, striking out three batters.

Perdomo allowed a fair number of baserunners but avoided significant damage, keeping the Padres in the game until the bullpen allowed a pair of runs in the eighth. It was an adequate but unimpressive start for the 25-year-old, whose season ERA now sits at 6.86 through 19.2 innings. He's expected to remain in the rotation, starting Monday against the Dodgers.