Play

Perdomo agreed to a one-year, $950,000 deal with the Padres on Friday, avoiding arbitration, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

This was Perdomo's first year as an arbitration-eligible player. He finished second on the Padres with 68.2 innings of relief last year (46 appearances) and also mixed in one start. He should reprise his role as a mop up man and middle reliever.

More News
Our Latest Stories