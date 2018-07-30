Padres' Luis Perdomo: Avoids structural damage
Padres manager Andy Green said that Perdomo, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a right shoulder strain, isn't dealing with any structural damage, the Associated Press reports.
With Perdomo's X-rays confirming the initial diagnosis, it appears the 25-year-old has avoided a season-ending injury. Green relayed that Perdomo will likely spend a couple weeks on the DL, but a more specific target date for the right-hander's return probably won't be established until he resumes a throwing program.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start