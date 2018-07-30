Padres manager Andy Green said that Perdomo, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a right shoulder strain, isn't dealing with any structural damage, the Associated Press reports.

With Perdomo's X-rays confirming the initial diagnosis, it appears the 25-year-old has avoided a season-ending injury. Green relayed that Perdomo will likely spend a couple weeks on the DL, but a more specific target date for the right-hander's return probably won't be established until he resumes a throwing program.