Padres' Luis Perdomo: Chased early in Monday's loss
Perdomo (4-5) allowed seven runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks over 2.1 innings during Monday's loss to the Rockies. He did not record a strikeout.
After surrendering an earned run in each of the first two frames, Perdomo was quickly yanked from the game after allowing six of the first seven Rockies hitters to reach base in the bottom of the third en route to a lopsided five-run inning. The 24-year-old's ERA now sits at an unsightly 4.94 following his rough outing. He'll look to rebound Saturday against the Giants.
