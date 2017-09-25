Padres' Luis Perdomo: Defeated by Rockies
Perdomo (8-11) allowed four earned runs on six hits while taking the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He lasted five innings, issuing two walks and striking out four in what ended as an 8-4 decision.
Despite having an ERA more than one run better than last year (4.65 vs. 5.71), the sophomore is still one victory shy of the nine he posted as a rookie. Perdomo will have one more shot at win No. 9 this season in his final scheduled start Sunday in San Francisco.
