Perdomo (elbow) was designated for assignment by the Padres on Friday.
Perdomo wasn't going to play a role for the Padres in 2021 even if he remained on the 40-man roster, as he'll miss the entire season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He'll now be available for other teams to claim should they want to pay his contract during his recovery in order to have him for the 2022 campaign. With a career 5.19 ERA in 444.1 total big-league innings, however, Perdomo may not be the most attractive candidate for that sort of move, especially as 2022 will be his age-29 season.
More News
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Sent to alternate site•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Recalled by Padres•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Optioned to secondary camp•