Perdomo gave up five hits and struck out two over two scoreless innings before getting ejected for nearly hitting Nolan Arenado with a pitch in the third inning Wednesday against the Rockies.

A suspension could be coming for Perdomo, who escalated an already brewing beanball war between the Rockies and Padres by nailing Trevor Story with a pitch in the bottom of the first. Four players in total were ejected after the benches cleared. Perdomo pitched well when he wasn't headhunting, but chances are he'll be hearing from the Commissioner's Office very soon.