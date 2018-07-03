Perdomo will likely be recalled to start against the Athletics on Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Assuming Perdomo takes the hill Wednesday, this likely implies Jordan Lyles (forearm) isn't ready to return from the 10-day disabled list. Across four starts with the Padres this year, Perdomo has allowed 13 earned runs off 26 hits in just 14 innings of work. Expect to see San Diego officially make the roster move Wednesday.