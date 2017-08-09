Perdomo (6-6) gave up two runs on seven hits and four walks over six innings in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Reds. He struck out seven.

He only threw 58 of 95 pitches for strikes, but Perdomo got enough help from over-eager Cincinnati hitters to record his 11th quality start of the year. The right-hander will face a tough task in his next outing Sunday on the road against the Dodgers.