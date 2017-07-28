Padres' Luis Perdomo: Grabs fifth win Thursday
Perdomo (5-5) allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three batters through 6.2 innings during Thursday's win over the Mets.
With a 4.76 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 7.0 K/9, Perdomo's fantasy value is extremely low. In the right matchups, he could be utilized as a streamer or low-priced flier in daily contests, but his seasonal ownership should probably be limited to cavernous seasonal. Perdomo projects to face the Twins at Petco Park in his next start.
