Perdomo (5-5) allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three batters through 6.2 innings during Thursday's win over the Mets.

With a 4.76 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 7.0 K/9, Perdomo's fantasy value is extremely low. In the right matchups, he could be utilized as a streamer or low-priced flier in daily contests, but his seasonal ownership should probably be limited to cavernous seasonal. Perdomo projects to face the Twins at Petco Park in his next start.

