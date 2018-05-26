Perdomo (shoulder) will be placed on the disabled list at Triple-A El Paso, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The timing couldn't really be any worse, as Perdomo was seemingly in line to start Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers. San Diego will be forced to go with a bullpen game instead. Perdomo has a 2.81 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 41.2 innings with El Paso so far this season.