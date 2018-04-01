Padres' Luis Perdomo: Hit hard by Brewers on Saturday
Perdomo (0-1) took the loss against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks over four innings while striking out seven.
While the strikeouts salvaged a little fantasy value for Perdomo, he otherwise got battered by the heart of Milwaukee's order, as Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Travis Shaw combined for 10 hits -- including three doubles -- and all seven of the Brewers' RBI. The right-hander will look to rebound Thursday at home against the Rockies.
