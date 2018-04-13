Perdomo was suspended for five games due to his part in Wednesday's bench-clearing brawl with the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

No word has come forth as to whether or not he intends to appeal the decision, so the timeframe in which he plans to serve the suspension is unclear. Perdomo is currently in line to pitch Monday against the Dodgers, but those plans could change if he chooses to serve his punishment immediately.