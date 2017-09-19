Play

Perdomo (8-10) allowed two runs on four hits and six walks while striking out two batters through 5.1 innings to collect the win against Arizona on Monday.

The 24-year-old righty does a lot of things right and has made significant progress as a starter this season. Before Monday's start he had pitched at least six innings in each of his past 10 outings and sports an impressive 62.4 ground-ball percentage for the campaign. Unfortunately, wins are tough to come by pitching for the basement-dwelling Padres and his underwhelming 6.5 K/9 also hurts his overall fantasy potential. Perdomo projects to face the Rockies at Petco Park in his next start.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast