Perdomo (8-10) allowed two runs on four hits and six walks while striking out two batters through 5.1 innings to collect the win against Arizona on Monday.

The 24-year-old righty does a lot of things right and has made significant progress as a starter this season. Before Monday's start he had pitched at least six innings in each of his past 10 outings and sports an impressive 62.4 ground-ball percentage for the campaign. Unfortunately, wins are tough to come by pitching for the basement-dwelling Padres and his underwhelming 6.5 K/9 also hurts his overall fantasy potential. Perdomo projects to face the Rockies at Petco Park in his next start.