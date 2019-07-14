Padres' Luis Perdomo: Implodes in extra-inning loss
Perdomo (1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one in the tenth inning of Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Braves.
Perdomo coughed up an RBI single to Ozzie Albies and a two-run double to Tyler Flowers to account for the damage, which the Padres were unable to match in the bottom of the inning. Perdomo has a 3.89 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 34.2 innings this season. He's allowed seven runs over his last 3.2 innings, picking up both of his losses on the year in his last three appearances.
