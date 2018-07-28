Perdomo is likely headed to the disabled list after suffering a shoulder injury during Friday's start, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Following Friday's brief outing against the Diamondbacks, during which Perdomo gave up six earned runs off eight hits across 2.1 innings, manager Andy Green said the right-hander is unlikely to make his next start. Green didn't specify on the severity of Perdomo's apparent injury, but added that the organization will look down to their Triple-A ranks to find a replacement for his upcoming turn in the rotation.