Perdomo was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Perdomo was unable to secure a roster spot in spring training but allowed one run on seven hits and one walk across 6.2 innings during his lone start with El Paso. The right-hander has 355 major-league innings over the last three seasons but has a 5.40 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 7.9 K/9 and 4.4 BB/9. He's still only 25 years old, but has plenty to prove in order to dispel his numbers from the last few years.

