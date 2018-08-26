Perdomo (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The right-hander was less than stellar in his first rehab start, giving up four runs in two innings (53 pitches). He did strike out two hitters, but he also gave up two walks and allowed five hits. Perdomo has been out for nearly a month now, so he'll likely need a few more rehab starts before returning to the big-league rotation.

