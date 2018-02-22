Padres manager Andy Green said shortly before spring training began that Perdomo had a "leg up" for one of the three openings in the team's rotation, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Green suggested only Clayton Richard and Bryan Mitchell are assured rotation spots heading into the season, but it probably won't take much for Perdomo and Dinelson Lamet to sew up bids during the spring after both provided glimpses of potential in 2017. While he has yet to induce many strikeouts in the majors, Perdomo's high groundball rates look like a sustainable skill that should help him avoid blow-up outings. Unless he begins to generate weaker contact on the balls he puts in play and/or notices a steady uptick in his strikeout rate, however, Perdomo's fantasy ceiling remains limited.