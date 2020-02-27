Play

Perdomo is "likely to be stretched into a swingman role with the potential to start," AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Perdomo pitched two innings in relief Wednesday, emphasizing his ability to go multiple innings out of the bullpen or as a spot starter. The 26-year-old was used almost exclusively as a reliever last season but spent most of his minor-league career as a starter.

