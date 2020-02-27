Padres' Luis Perdomo: Likely to fill swingman role
Perdomo is "likely to be stretched into a swingman role with the potential to start," AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Perdomo pitched two innings in relief Wednesday, emphasizing his ability to go multiple innings out of the bullpen or as a spot starter. The 26-year-old was used almost exclusively as a reliever last season but spent most of his minor-league career as a starter.
More News
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Avoids arbitration with Padres•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Unravels in loss•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Implodes in extra-inning loss•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Throws 3.1 innings in opener role•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Working as starter in bullpen game•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Rejoins Padres•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...