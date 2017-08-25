Perdomo (6-8) allowed two earned runs over 6.0 innings en route to a no-decision Thursday against the Cardinals. He gave up seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Perdomo had the unenviable task of opposing St. Louis ace Carlos Martinez on Thursday, but he held his own as he left the mound with the score tied. He was also efficient, needing just 78 pitches to get through those six frames. Perdomo now owns a 4.54 ERA over 12 starts in the second half and is lined up to face Matt Moore and the Giants at home Tuesday for his next outing.